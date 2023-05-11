Hidalgo County judge sends letter to Senator Cornyn calling for immigration reform

The Hidalgo County judge wants immigration reform as soon as possible.

He shared a letter he sent to Senator John Cornyn on Twitter. He says as of now he doesn't see a reason to declare an emergency, but he anticipates there will be challenges after May 11th.

Federal agents have already logged about 8,000 daily encounters with people who crossed the southern border between authorized ports.

Many of them in the Brownsville area. They expect that to increase come Thursday.