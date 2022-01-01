Hidalgo County leaders give COVID-19 update, discuss vaccination effectiveness

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez held a roundtable discussion with county health experts on Wednesday and discussed the status of COVID-19 across the county.

The county reported 400 new positive cases of the virus Wednesday, an amount nearly six times grated than that of the previous day.

"The reality is that it continues to be a problem in our county," Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administration Officer, Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez said. "We encourage everyone to get their vaccination, get your first dose, second dose, and your booster."

Olivarez says hesitation to the vaccine is a statistic that's beginning to make itself known in hospitals.

"Over 90% of the people who are in the hospital now are not vaccinated at any level," he said. "It's very important that people get their vaccination and continue getting the support that they need."

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez echoes the statement, adding that unvaccinated people find themselves in a struggle if infected.

"No matter what question you ask, 'Are they bad for you? Are vaccines risky for you? Is it a conspiracy? Does it have microchips?' All the nonsense that we hear on social media— that's not the question. The question is, do vaccines work?" Melendez said. "The virus is either going to race and take your body. Or your body is gonna race and take the virus."

In order to win that "race", Melendez says antibodies are key.

"Where do you get the antibodies? From natural disease, from monoclonal antibodies from the vaccination," he said. "The number one tool that we have above all other tools? Vaccines."

Click here for information on where to get tested for COVID-19.

Watch the video above for the full story.