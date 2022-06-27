Hidalgo County leaders talk hurricane preparedness efforts

With forecasters predicting 19 named storms this season – nine of which are expected to become hurricanes – Hidalgo County leaders met with officials from five cities to discuss how to prepare for them.

Wednesday’s hurricane preparedness conference touched on a number of topics, ranging from what city leaders are doing to collaborate and prepare for hurricanes, and what the public can do from their homes.

For more hurricane safety tips, visit our Hurricane Central page.

Officials also asked the public to do their part in emergency management by picking up pieces of trash on the road and around canals to mitigate flood risk, checking in on neighbors, staying informed, and creating an evacuation plan.

