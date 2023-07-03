Hidalgo County offering reward for reporting illegal dumping

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is launching a new program aimed at stopping illegal dumping.

It's a reward program where people can receive up to $500 if they report any illegal dumping spots.

There are a few different things you can report including the location of illegal dumping, a vehicle, or if you see a person in the act.

If you would like to make a report, you can call Hidalgo County Precinct 3 at 956-585-4509.