Hidalgo County officials give tips on prepping meals during emergency situations
Hurricane season is still ongoing, and one of the obstacles residents can face is losing electricity if the Rio Grande Valley is hit with a hurricane.
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez and Hidalgo County Administrative Assistant Vianca Ortega speak with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker on how people can prepare fully cooked meals during emergency situations as part of the Power Out Cooking Program.
They also have a cookbook available with recipes people can cook without using electricity; the book also has alternative fuel safety tips.
To get a copy of the cookbook, call 956-318-2600.
