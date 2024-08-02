x

Hidalgo County officials give tips on prepping meals during emergency situations

By: Gloria Walker

Hurricane season is still ongoing, and one of the obstacles residents can face is losing electricity if the Rio Grande Valley is hit with a hurricane.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez and Hidalgo County Administrative Assistant Vianca Ortega speak with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker on how people can prepare fully cooked meals during emergency situations as part of the Power Out Cooking Program.

They also have a cookbook available with recipes people can cook without using electricity; the book also has alternative fuel safety tips.

To get a copy of the cookbook, call 956-318-2600.

