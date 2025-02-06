Hidalgo County Precinct 3 asking for donations to support Yaqui Animal Rescue

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is launching their Fill the Bucket campaign to support a local animal shelter.

The campaign is in observance of Responsible Pet Owners Month.

Leaders are asking for donations to help the Yaqui Animal Rescue with any needs. The rescue group takes care of pets and farm animals.

The precinct said large collection buckets will be placed throughout the community to gather much-needed supplies.

Some of the items people can donate include dry and wet food for dogs and cats, feed for horse, cow, chicken and pigs and cleaning supplies such as Dawn soap and bleach.

The campaign will last until February 21.

Below is a list of drop-off locations.

Precinct 3 Administration Office

724 Breyfogle Road, Mission

Tractor Supply Co.

1501 West Expressway 83, Mission

PJ's Coffee

1314 West Palma Vista Drive, Palmview

Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

311 South Bryan Road, Suite 200A, Mission

Matt's Building Materials

3601 East Palma Vista Drive, Palmview

Martin Farm & Ranch Supply Inc.

215 East Monte Cristo Road, Edinburg