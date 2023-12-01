Hidalgo County provides update on new courthouse construction

Hidalgo County will begin transitioning into the new courthouse in the new year, according to a news release.

Construction on the seven-story building began in 2019. The building will house 31 courtrooms and a temporary detention center spread over seven floors, according to the release.

Here is your first look at the new Hidalgo County Courthouse! Today, Hidalgo County officials released a video update of the new construction project. The transition into the new facility is now projected for 2024. pic.twitter.com/zwyyvgAxak — Richard F. Cortez, Hidalgo County Judge (@JudgeCortez) November 30, 2023

The news release comes after the county voiced concerns in July about construction related issues with the building.

READ MORE: Supply delays could affect repairs to new Hidalgo County Courthouse

The county hired an independent engineering firm to check out the issues, and said they’re being corrected.

“None of the issues identified by the independent engineers were significant in and of themselves,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the news release. “Our objective is to get this project finished and give the people of Hidalgo County a structurally safe and operationally comfortable facility for the administration of justice.

In July, it was reported almost $192 million has been spent on the construction project, with additional costs pending.