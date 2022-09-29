Hidalgo County Receiving Flood Assistance from State
The state of Texas is offering flood assistance to some of the hardest-hit areas from recent rains in Hidalgo County.
"We received some pumps overnight," said County Emergency Management Coordinator, Ricardo Saldana.
"They were assessing them this morning to see where we're going to place them. The assets for the rescue teams have come in since late Wednesday into Thursday. So they have been pre-staged since then."
Assets for the rescue team include boats and rescue vehicles.
If you're in need of flood assistance you can call Hidalgo County's hotline number at 956-292.7750.
