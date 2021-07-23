Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 223 positive cases
Related Story
Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 223 positive cases of COVID-19.
A woman from Edinburg in her 60s and a man over the age of 70 from Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The news release didn't state when the deaths occurred.
Of the 223 new cases reported Wednesday, 106 are confirmed and 117 are probable.
TUESDAY'S NUMBERS: Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 196 positive cases
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
- 57 people in the 0-19 age group
- 78 people in their 20s
- 37 people in their 30s
- 21 people in their 40s
- 14 people in their 50s
- 8 people in their 60s
- 8 people in their 70s
RELATED: Hidalgo County officials urge parents to vaccinate their children
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,930 deaths related to COVID-19 and 95,306 positive cases.
Of the total cases, 935 remain active.
The county also reported 130 residents in area hospitals with COVID-19 complications, 42 of whom are being treated in the ICU.
News
News Video
-
Mission CISD preparing for in-person classes, continue vaccination clinics
-
Consumer Reports: Hidden danger of pickup trucks
-
83-year-old Mission man dies in crash north of Alton
-
Smart microchip shortage impacting local car dealerships
-
Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash north of Alton