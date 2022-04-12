Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 321 COVID cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three people died due to the virus and 321 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the three people who died due to the virus, two were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The people who died were in their 70s or older.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 51 12-19 46 20s 52 30s 44 40s 44 50s 45 60s 15 70+ 42 Total: 339

The county also reported 67 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 65 adults and two children.

Of the 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 patients are in intensive care units, all of whom are adults.

Since the pandemic began, 194,792 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,854 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 878 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.