Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 323 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 323 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 30s from Donna, a man in his 40s from McAllen and a man in his 60s from Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to a Wednesday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the 323 positive cases reported, 150 are confirmed and 173 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 111 people in the 0-19 age group

62 people in their 20s

40 people in their 30s

31 people in their 40s

31 people in their 50s

21 people in their 60s

27 people in the 70+ age group

Since the pandemic began, 97,445 people have tested positive for the virus.

A total of 162 people with COVID are in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 40 in the intensive care unit.

There are currently 2,264 active cases in the county.