Hidalgo County reports 3 COVID-related deaths, all unvaccinated

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 123 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

All three deaths came from unvaccinated individuals, according to the report.

The deaths include two men and one woman over the age of 70 from Mission and an undisclosed city.

The 123 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 20 12-19 20 20s 16 30s 12 40s 20 50s 16 60s 9 70+ 10 Total: 123

A total of 56 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of 34 from Wednesday, when the county reported 90 hospitalizations and 82 new positive infections.

Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 46 adults and 10 pediatric patients, according to Wednesday’s report.

Of the 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 27 are in intensive care units. They include 24 adults and three pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, six staff members and 83 students tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 695 staff members and 3,485 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,131 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,463 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 678 active cases in the county.