Hidalgo County reports 418 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 418 positive cases of COVID-19. 

Of the new cases, 65 are confirmed and 353 are probable. 

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups: 

  • 161 people in the 0-19 age group
  • 78 people in their 20s
  • 76 people in their 30s
  • 47 people in their 40s
  • 32 people in their 50s
  • 14 people in their 60s
  • 10 people in their 70s+

This is the second day in a row the county has seen new cases in the four hundreds. On Thursday, the county reported 401 new cases of COVID-19

The county also reported a man in his 70s from San Juan died as a result of the virus. 

HIDALGO COUNTY COVID-19 REPORTS:

