Hidalgo County reports 418 positive cases of COVID-19
Related Story
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 418 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of the new cases, 65 are confirmed and 353 are probable.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
- 161 people in the 0-19 age group
- 78 people in their 20s
- 76 people in their 30s
- 47 people in their 40s
- 32 people in their 50s
- 14 people in their 60s
- 10 people in their 70s+
This is the second day in a row the county has seen new cases in the four hundreds. On Thursday, the county reported 401 new cases of COVID-19.
The county also reported a man in his 70s from San Juan died as a result of the virus.
HIDALGO COUNTY COVID-19 REPORTS:
News
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 418 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases, 65 are confirmed and 353... More >>
News Video
-
Monday, October 23, 2023: Breezy, mostly dry, temps in the 90s
-
McAllen Public Utility hosts water themed art contest
-
Early voting in the Valley begins Monday
-
Brownsville police investigate woman found dead in middle of the street
-
Volunteers gather in effort to preserve Valley thorn forests