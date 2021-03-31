Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 151 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 151 positive cases of COVID-19.

Six men died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Two men were in their 40s, two in their 50, one in his 60s and one in his 70s. It's unclear when they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,760 people have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 151 positive cases. Of the cases, 41 are confirmed, 38 are probable and 72 are suspect.

There have been 84,611 reported cases in Hidalgo County since the pandemic began.