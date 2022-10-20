Hidalgo County reports first flu-related death in the county

A 3-year-old child died Monday from the flu, according to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

The child’s death marked the first flu-related death in the county, Melendez added.

Due to privacy laws, Melendez was unable to provide further details regarding the child.

There are currently 30 county residents hospitalized with influenza, Melendez said, adding that seven of those patients are in the intensive care unit.