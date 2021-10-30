Hidalgo County reports four unvaccinated coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 92 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

All four victims were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The deaths include three men and one woman from the cities of Edinburg, Hidalgo and San Juan. The youngest victim was a man from Hidalgo in his 40s.

Hidalgo County also reported 92 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease of one from Tuesday, when the county reported 91 cases.

The 92 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 33 12-19 10 20s 10 30s 11 40s 8 50s 10 60s 2 70+ 7 Total: 91

A total of 79 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of one patient since Tuesday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 72 adults and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 37 are in intensive care units. They include 35 adults and two pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and 25 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 667 staff members and 3,236 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 117,555 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,440 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 705 active cases in the county.