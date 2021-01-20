Hidalgo County's second mass vaccination community clinic set for La Joya
On Tuesday, Hidalgo County administered 800 doses of Modern's COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, people with chronic medical conditions and people over the age of 65. Now, a second mass vaccination effort by the county is set for Thursday in the city of La Joya.
In Mercedes, hundreds of people lined up at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show grounds to receive the vaccine. One of those people was Winter Texan Bob Harper.
"Everything's different than it was a year ago," Harper said.
