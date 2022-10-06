Hidalgo County service agency out of funds for utilities program

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is no longer accepting applications for the low-income housing energy assistance program for the 2022 program year.

The agency says it has exhausted the $6 million in funding it received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The county has assisted more than 6,000 Hidalgo County families under LIHEAP.

“These guidelines of this program are designed to meet the needs of about 6-8% of the eligible families that apply," HCCSA Executive Director Jaime Longoria said. "The need in our county, as in other counties, is far greater than the eligible resources. Due to lack of funds, CSA will no longer accept applications for the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program.”

The county will search for additional funding in hopes of re-opening the program in the future.

The agency said it will continue to process completed applications using alternative funds.