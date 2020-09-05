x

Hidalgo County sheriff's office deputies assisting with 'unstable' individual in Palmhurst

Related Story

Authorities responded Thursday night to an active scene in Palmhurst.

Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies and DPS troopers are helping Palmhurst police with that they call an “unstable” individual.

According to a DPS sergeant, the incident involved a man thought to be suicidal in a nearby field. 

It happened in the neighborhood behind the police department.

Palmhurst police says they have no other information they can confirm at the moment.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

News
Hidalgo County sheriff's office deputies assisting with...
Hidalgo County sheriff's office deputies assisting with 'unstable' individual in Palmhurst
Authorities responded Thursday night to an active scene in Palmhurst. Hidalgo C ounty sheriff's deputies and DPS troopers are... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 9:53:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020
Radar
7 Days