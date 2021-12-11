Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office hosts Christmas tree giveaway

Wednesday night, a special opportunity arose for 20 Valley families without a Christmas tree.

For the second year in a row, the Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office provided the lucky families with Christmas cheer.

Sergeant Frank Medrano with the Hidalgo County's community outreach program says the families visiting the tree farm not only received a Christmas tree but their own set of ornaments and $200.

Sponsor of the South Texas Christmas tree project, Eddie Ceballos, says the effort that took the help of family and friends feels good.

The trees, though temporary, made a lasting impression on everyone involved.