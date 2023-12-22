Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office hosts toy giveaway in McAllen
Christmas arrived a little early on Tuesday in McAllen.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office set up shop at Tres Lagos for their toy giveaway event. They had music, fun and of course toys.
Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said they teamed up with local businesses and Texas A&M University Higher Education Center at McAllen to provide more than 2,000 free toys for the kids.
"We're glad to partner with Texas A&M University and bring a lot of smiles to a lot of kids. Again, I can't do my job without the community's support. These events are great," Guerra said.
All 2,000 toys now have new homes.
