Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identifies two suspects in murder of Pharr man

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced that investigators had identified two suspects in the murder of a 51-year-old Pharr man.

Investigators identified Miguel Angel Felix Ojeda and Javier de Salgado — who is also known as Pedro Silva Flores — as suspects in the murder of Francisco Javier Guzman Galindo, 51, of Pharr, who was found dead on Saturday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found Guzman Galindo dead in the passenger seat of a car near the intersection of Mile 12 1/2 North and Farm-to-Market Road 493, according to the news release. The driver of the car had been shot, but he survived.

"On August 4, 2020, Sheriff Investigators identified Miguel Angel Felix Ojeda as the driver and Javier de Salgado (AKA: Pedro Silva Flores) as the shooter involved in the murder of Francisco Javier Guzman-Galindo," according to the news release. "Both parties are believed to have fled to Mexico. Warrants have been issued for both suspects for the offenses of Murder and Criminal Attempt Capital Murder."

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the murder to call investigators at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS.