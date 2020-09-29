Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide

DONNA – The Hidalgo County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help with information regarding a homicide case.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra told us Sunday morning just before 9:30, someone called to report a body near an orchard in Donna.

"The body is obviously visible from the roadway, so the concerned citizen was probably a passerby that noticed the body," said Guerra.

It happened on Val Verde Road, south of Business 83. He told us the body had no id on it. The sheriff describes the man as 20-25 years old and Hispanic.

"We suspect maybe the body was either placed there sometime early this morning," said Guerra.

Investigators combed the area for clues.

"How did the body get there? That's what we're trying to determine. If he walked over there, or was he placed? Dragged over there? So we're in that process right now," said Guerra.

He hopes someone has information.