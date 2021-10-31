Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at Mission drive-thru
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a drive-thru in Mission that critically injured an 18-year-old woman.
The sheriff’s office is looking for six men connected to the shooting.
At about 8 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a disturbance at the El Paraiso drive-thru and found an 18-year-old female with a gunshot wound.
The woman was airlifted to a local hospital and is in critical condition. She has not been identified.
Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute.
Those with any information on the shooting are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Crime stoppers at 956-668-8477.
At about 8pm HCSO Deputies responded to a disturbance N of 6 Mile Line on La Homa Rd at Drive Thru store. Deputies discovered a 18 year old female with a gun shot wound. Victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/rP6sJdDuvG— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) October 30, 2021
