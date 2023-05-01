Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating vehicle break-ins in Weslaco

Hidalgo County sheriff's office are investigating several car break-ins in a north Weslaco neighborhood.

One of the break-ins occurred at around 2 a.m. Wednesday off Westgate Drive and Mile 11.

Security video shows a suspect walking up to a Corvette and opening the door. He is then joined by a second suspect.

Sergeant Enrique Longoria with the sheriff's office says there are ways to prevent this from happening.

"If you have any type of valuables in your vehicle, we strongly encourage that you do not keep them in your vehicle. If you are for whatever reason needing to keep your vehicle, make sure the vehicle is parked in a well lit place and that your doors are locked," Longoria said.

The sheriff's office says they are following several leads on these string of crimes.