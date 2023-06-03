Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office: Kids more likely to get into trouble during summer
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is urging parents to keep a close watch on their kids this summer.
They say this is the time when kids are more likely to get into trouble when they're out of school, and have more time on their hands.
Authorities say parents and the public need to be alert and aware.
"If you see kids hanging around a house they don't belong, that you know is abandoned, that you know the residents are not there, if you see them walking around the neighborhood [with] property in their possession, give us a call," Sergeant Enrique Longoria said.
If you see anything suspicious, you can call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at (956) 383-8114.
