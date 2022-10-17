Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Alma Diaz is desperate to find her nephew who was last seen Sunday night.

Alma Diaz said her nephew, 26-year-old Edgar Diaz, was on his way home, but he never showed up.

“He said he was having car issues, so he calls his brother to go pick him up and then five minutes later he says, ‘never mind, somebody already came to pick me up,’” Alma Diaz recalled.

Alma Diaz said she and the rest of her family have tried calling Edgar on his cell phone but no one has been answering.

A missing person report was filed with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

“We're scared that we're not going to see him anymore,” Alma Diaz said. “We just want him to come back.”

The sheriff's office says Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving his home in a 2010 grey Kia Soul near the Edinburg area.

Diaz is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Diaz's whereabouts is asked to call 956-383-8114.