Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man last seen in rural Mission

Update Tuesday, March 29 at 11:15 a.m.: Gustavo Rivas Galvan has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Original story: The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Saturday.

Gustavo Rivas Galvan, 55, was last seen around 9 p.m. in the area of Bagley St. in rural Mission wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and white and black shoes.

Rivas is five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, black with gray hair and has a tattoo of the letter "G" on his left forearm.

Galvan has been reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and has shown early signs of dementia, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the HCSO at 956-383-8114 or 911.