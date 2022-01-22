Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Seeking to Identify Auto Theft Suspect

HIDALGO COUNTY - The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in an auto theft case.

They say a man stole a white Dodge Ram with Texas License plates LDV4926 from the Mercedes area earlier this month.

Deputies believe he crossed the truck into Mexico at the Brownsville Los Indios port of entry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hidalgo County crime stoppers at (956) 668-8477.