Hidalgo County street light program bringing safety to rural communities

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres leads the county's Unincorporated Subdivision Street Lights Program, that focuses on helping residents in rural neighborhoods by installing light posts.

Torres said neighborhoods can apply for the program and once they are accepted, a fee is divided among every landowner's property tax at the end of every year.

"But it does require that the land owner, not the person that resides there— that might be renting the area or something to that effect," Torres said "...The property owner commits to and agrees to be taxed for those lights on an annual basis."

Watch the video for the full story.