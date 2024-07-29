Hidalgo County to host Teen Dating Violence Prevent event
Hidalgo County will host its annual Teen Dating Violence Prevention event this week.
The county DA partnered with the Texas Council on Family Violence, the city of Edinburg, and other agencies to raise awareness.
Awareness is something the DA says is important for victims.
The event is set for Thursday, 9 a.m. at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.
