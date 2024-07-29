x

Hidalgo County to host Teen Dating Violence Prevent event

Related Story

Hidalgo County will host its annual Teen Dating Violence Prevention event this week. 

The county DA partnered with the Texas Council on Family Violence, the city of Edinburg, and other agencies to raise awareness. 

Awareness is something the DA says is important for victims. 

The event is set for Thursday, 9 a.m. at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. 

News
Hidalgo County to host Teen Dating Violence...
Hidalgo County to host Teen Dating Violence Prevent event
Hidalgo County will host its annual Teen Dating Violence Prevention event this week. The county DA partnered with the... More >>
1 year ago Monday, February 06 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Monday, February 06, 2023 5:36:00 PM CST February 06, 2023
Radar
7 Days