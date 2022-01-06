Hidalgo County Tuesday COVID-19 report

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 474 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A woman from Mission and a man and woman from Weslaco died as a result of the virus. They were all in the 70+ age group. Two of the individuals were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 474 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 73 12-19 46 20s 105 30s 86 40s 59 50s 51 60s 52 70+ 32 Total: 474

A total of 93 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 76 adult patients and 17 pediatric patients.

Of the 93 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 25 are in intensive care units. They include 22 adults and three pediatric patients.

The county reported three staff member infections and zero student infections on Tuesday.

A total of 863 staff members and 4,486 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 124,199 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,531 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,949 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.