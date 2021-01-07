Home
Roma police chief laid to rest
Roma police Chief Jose H. Garcia was laid to rest on Thursday. Chief Garcia died after a monthlong battle with COVID-19. He was 58 years...
COVID-19 vaccination clinic underway in La Joya
Hundreds of people received the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday...
La Villa woman searches for missing therapy dog
For the past two weeks, a La Villa...
El Congreso de EEUU ratifica la victoria de Biden : :
WASHINGTON (AP) El Congreso de Estados Unidos valida oficialmente la victoria de Joe Biden en las elecciones de Estados Unidos, en un día en el...
Se verán cambios en programa de Medicaid en el Valle del Río Grande
En menos de un mes cientos de mujeres...
Ocupación del Capitolio deja 4 muertos
La ocupación violenta del Capitolio federal por partidarios...
Hidalgo County vaccinates 800 people at first community vaccination clinic
