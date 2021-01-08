Hidalgo County vaccinates 800 people at first community vaccination clinic

800 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were administered at Hidalgo County's first community vaccination clinic on Tuesday.

Officials said they began turning people away from the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show grounds by 6:00 a.m. because the capacity limit was reached.

In order to receive the vaccine people have to first register inside the exhibit hall, then patients would be directed towards the youth center where the vaccine was administered. If no reactions were present after 15 minutes, patients were allowed to leave.

