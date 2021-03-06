Hidalgo ECHS Student Headed to Ivy League School

HIDALGO – A self-started Issac Aleman is living up to the title. He’s paved the way for future GEAR UP students from Hidalgo Early College High School who want an Ivy League education.

Aleman is set to attend the University of Pennsylvania in the Fall of 2017.

“Issac was our salutatorian at Hidalgo Early College High School. We feel like he kind of opened the door for our community and for other students to know in Hidalgo that they can reach their dream school," said his facilitator, Sylvia Vargas.

The humble soon-to-be university of Pennsylvania student admits getting into an Ivy League doesn't come easy. Aleman said the hours spent studying and taking on leadership roles paid off.

Aleman applied to several top tier universities through Questbridge, a program that offers GEAR UP students additional support.

Applying to multiple top tier schools while taking rigorous classes was a feat for him with the help of the program.

As he embarks on his journey to the University of Pennsylvania, Aleman said he’s happy to know he can lend a helping hand to future GEAR UP students who want advice on how to make an Ivy League education a reality.