Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach

HIDALGO - The Hidalgo Pirates have a new captain. Hidalgo ISD hired former PSJA High head football coach and current San Benito co-offensive coordinator Steve Marroquin as their new head football coach and athletic director the district confirmed to KRGV Sports late Monday evening.

Marroquin replaces Monty Stumbaugh who stepped down last month after leading the Pirates over last six seasons with a 22-34 record, including a 20-16 record over the final four seasons. Stumbaugh was arrested on March 24 and charged with assault.

Marroquin was the head football coach and athletic coordinator at PSJA High for four season from 2013-2016. Marroquin was 16-25 with one playoff appearance in his four seasons with the Bears.

After his reassignment, Marroquin was among the applicants for the vacancy in Weslaco in 2017, but later joined Mark Guess's staff as offensive coordinator with Brownsville Hanna. Marroquin was briefly the interim head coach at Brownsville Lopez and reportedly a finalist for the vacancy, but joined San Benito for the 2018 season and has been a part of Dan Gomez's staff since. San Benito was 37-18 with five playoff appearances and multiple playoff wins during the five seasons as a coordinator with the Greyhounds.