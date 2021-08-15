Hidalgo ISD sues Gov. Abbott over ban on school mask mandate

During an emergency meeting Thursday morning, the Hidalgo Independent School District school board voted unanimously to move forward with filing a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott.

The governor has threatened to file suit against school districts, so the district is hoping to get the TRO in place before hand.

"The governor threatened lawsuit should school districts enforce masks," said Hidalgo ISD Attorney Eden Ramirez. "However, what's happening here is that the school district is trying to get a TRO in place before they make that requirement to avoid that cut of funding."

The board's hope is that school districts will be allowed to make decisions about masks without repercussions.

Superintendent Xavier Salinas says with coronavirus cases rising, Thursday's session was needed.

According to Salinas, he and other board members were elected to make decisions about the safety of their communities children and that’s exactly what is being done.

“We’re going to hold steady and fast and let the governor know let’s make the right decision for boys and girl’s," Salinas said. "Lives matter at Hidalgo ISD. It would be a sad sad day that one of our kids here in South Texas passes away due to COVID caught at school.”

Classes at Hidalgo ISD begin in 14 days.

