High Demand of Citizenship Classes in RGV

BROWNSVILLE – The demand for citizenship classes in the Rio Grande Valley is increasing.

The Coordinator of the Citizenship Program at Proyecto Juan Diego, Paula Barrera, says they offer classes free of charge.

Barrera says Proyecto Juan Diego grew to include other classrooms, more staff, volunteers, and locations over the past two years.

"We've had people from Vietnam, Russia; we've had people from Spain," she says.

Regardless of country of origin, many will emerge as U.S. citizens.

One of the students, Dorina Castillo says she was a legal permanent resident for over 40 years

“In Proyecto Juan Diego I was able to leave my timidness behind, and now I'm the person I am,” says Castillo.

She says she’s looking forward to the benefits that come with citizenship.

Upon receiving citizenship, the non-profit encourages registering to vote, applying for a passport, and becoming engaged in their community.

