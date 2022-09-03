High School Playoffs
BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES AND SCHEDULE
Tuesday, March 2nd
5A
McAllen High 48, Georgetown 37
4A
Boerne 68, Port Isabel 55
Friday, March 5th
3A - Regional Tournament at San Antonio Northside Gym
Santa Rosa vs. Jourdanton - 8 pm
San Antonio Cole vs. Corpus Christi London - 6 pm
1A Regional Tournament at Pflugerville Hendrickson High School Gym
San Perlita vs. Trinidad - 7 pm
Neches vs. Rocksprings - 5 pm
