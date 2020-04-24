High school sweethearts say Edinburg prom cancellation not spoiling experience
EDINBURG – Many end of the year events for high school seniors have been canceled due to the pandemic, including prom and graduation ceremonies.
For Edinburg High School seniors, Adrian Garza and Angeleena Garza, going to prom was based on a promise they made to each other freshman year, a promise they’re now forced to break.
However, they’re not letting the canceled event get them down, because they know they’ve already experienced some iconic moments their final year of high school.
