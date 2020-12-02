Higher demand, lower supply leads to Christmas tree shortage
Christmas is still three weeks away, but tree farms are nearly sold out.
Demand surged as people bought trees earlier than normal. Supply, meanwhile, may be reduced because of fires in the Pacific Northwest.
"This year, so far, most of our members are sold out or selling out," said Stan Reed, the executive secretary of the Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association. "They should be pretty much done by next week."
