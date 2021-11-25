Highway reopens after oil spill in San Benito

A portion of the expressway in San Benito, shut down Tuesday after an oil spill, has been reopened.

Police say they found several cardboard boxes containing quarts of motor oil scattered across the expressway early Tuesday morning.

"In several parts of the roadway, the oil covered all three lanes of travel," according to a news release from the city.

San Benito police and fire crews responded to the scene for safety and cleanup measures. The Texas Department of Transportation and hazmat crews assisted with cleanup efforts.

The southbound lane from FM 509 to the Ratliff St. area were closed as crews cleaned up the area.