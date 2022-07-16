Hispanic Heritage Month: Former Donna High School valedictorian now works for NASA

A former Donna High School valedictorian is now working for NASA.

Pedro Lopez's family moved from Mexico to the Rio Grande Valley when he was a child.

"He was just a genius. By the time he went into elementary school, he had more knowledge than kids in seventh grade," said his brother, Danny.

Pedro graduated from Donna High School in 1995.

He now works on NASA's Artemis project, which is working to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024.

