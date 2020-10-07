Hispanic Heritage Month: Spotlighting Gloria Anzaldúa literary legacy

Gloria Anzaldúa's literary impact on culture and community lives on.

Noreen Rivera, an associate professor for the department of literature and cultural studies at UTRGV said she has been studying Anzaldúa's work for about 15 years and finds her still relatable.

"Anzaldúa wants us to recognize ourselves, our true selves for who we are and that human diversity and potential that we have to put our best foot forward and our valley a better place," Rivera said. "One of my favorite quotes of Anzaldúa is, I change myself, I change the world. It starts within and then that can radiate out to create positive change for the people around you."

