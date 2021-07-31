Hispanics with HIV more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes, study shows

A new study done in the Rio Grande Valley revealed Hispanics living with HIV are two times more likely to be diagnosed with type two diabetes.

Doctor Ruben Martinez, medical director at the Valley Aids Council, led a research study that showed the virus, even when under control by medication, causes inflammation in the body.

Martinez says within patients of Mexican descent, it’s more common that inflammation includes diabetes.

“It’s very, very common,” Martinez said. “It’s more common than people assume.”

Martinez said it’s simply not worth the wait to see if you have HIV. He’s working to understand how to better treat people with HIV and Diabetes, leaving the stigma aside to help people live healthier lives.