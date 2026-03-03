Holi Pharr Festival to bring a day filled with color, music, and more

Spring officially starts in about three weeks, and there's no better way to celebrate the new season than by attending a festival.

The city of Pharr is getting ready for the 5th annual Holi Pharr Festival of Colors.

Pharr Communications and Media Department Assistant Director Kenia Gomez spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what people can expect at the festival, including the different powders of color they can throw in the air to celebrate.

The Holi Pharr Festival of Colors is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at 615 West Eldora Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

