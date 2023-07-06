Holiday airport travel safety tips amid pandemic
The McAllen Miller International Airport has seen a decrease in travelers this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but bookings for November and December are on the rise.
The airport added safety measures like blocked off seats, markings on the floor and sanitation stations for travelers when the pandemic started.
Close to 1 million Americans flooded airports across the nation over the weekend, according to the Associated Press.
With Covid-19 infections surging around the country and state the CDC is begging people to avoid large holiday gatherings.
Director of Aviation Elizabeth Suarez said there are many ways travelers can stay safe this holiday season.
"If you've downloaded the app you can check in on the app you can check all flight status information," Suarez said. "Travel lightly— if you travel with a carry on bag you don't have to have that person to person contact in checking in the bag and picking the bag up"
Watch the video for the full story.
