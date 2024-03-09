Holiday Wonder and Cheer Attracts Community to Frio McAllen
Related Story
MCALLEN – The city of McAllen is getting into the holiday spirit with their Frio McAllen event.
From now until January 6 at the McAllen Convention Center, soar down the Pingüino Plunge indoor ice mountain, throw real snowballs, build your own snowman and much more!
Everywhere you turn, you’ll find Christmas cheer.
Watch the video above for more details.
News
MCALLEN – The city of McAllen is getting into the holiday spirit with their Frio McAllen event. From now... More >>
News Video
-
Mission police: McAllen man posed as a car salesman and a paralegal...
-
Hargill man wanted in connection with Elsa robbery
-
3 arrested in connection with drug raid at Alamo home
-
Vicente Gonzalez responds to Biden's State of the Union address
-
Woman arrested following Edinburg stabbing incidents