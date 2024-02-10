Hombre le dispara a la nueva pareja de su exnovia en Mission
Un hombre del Valle fue acusado de dispararle a un hombre que estaba con su exnovia.
Los disparos ocurrieron en un complejo de apartamentos en Mission el lunes ubicado al 4206 San Gabriel Street.
Giraldo Benjamin Tijerina fue identificado como el sospechoso.
El otro hombre sobrevivió, pero la situación fue tensa — ya que el sospechoso se llevó a su hijo a la escena del crimen, según la policía.
La fianza de Tijerina fue fijada a $600,000.
