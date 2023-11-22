Home burglary in McAllen leaves one person dead, two arrested

McAllen police are investigating a home burglary that left one suspect dead and two others arrested on Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the McAllen Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of east Dove Avenue where they made contact with the reporting party, identified as 28-year-old Robert Johnathan Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said two male suspects broke into his home and left one of them unconscious.

Officers found one male "bleeding from the chest", laying on the ground outside the residence and appeared unconscious. EMS was summoned to the scene and the suspect was later declared dead. He was identified as 39-year-old Ronnie Anthony Anzaldua, according to the spokesperson.

They said Rodriguez reported that a second suspect left the scene in a black SUV.

Officers went to Anzaldua's last known address in Mission to notify next of kin. While there, the family said Anzaldua was with a friend who was also their neighbor.

Officers went to that friend's home and located 46-year-old Eusebio Salazar Dominguez. He was later identified as the suspect who left in the black SUV, according to the spokesperson.

They said officers executed a search warrant at the residence where the robbery took place and seized controlled substances including marijuana.

It was determined the drug contraband was located in a separate room before officers arrived at the scene in reference to the burglary.

Rodriguez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Dominguez was arrested for murder.